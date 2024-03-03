D-SNAP coming to eligible San Diegans impacted by late January flooding

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Disaster SNAP benefits will soon be available for San Diegans impacted by the late January atmospheric river storm and flooding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday.

Low-income California residents recovering from the severe storms and power outages in late January 2024 could be eligible for the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (D-SNAP) program.

D-SNAP provides food assistance to low-income households with food loss or damage caused by a natural disaster.

Families that might normally not be eligible for SNAP could still qualify for D-SNAP if they meet certain criteria, including the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.

To be eligible for D-SNAP, you must live or work in an identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria.

Eligible households will receive one month of benefits that will be equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size.

The D-SNAP application will be open from March 7-8, and again from March 11-15.

“USDA is committed to making sure that those experiencing the impact of the recent storms get the food they need,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “We recognize that the crisis doesn’t end when the rain stops. For families in these stricken areas, it may be just beginning.”

President Joe Biden on Presidents’ Day approved a disaster declaration for California residents impacted by the severe storms and flooding in late January.

Residents and business owners can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Even if you would not normally qualify for SNAP, you could qualify for D-SNAP if you had one of the disaster-related expenses below:

Home or business repairs.

Temporary shelter expenses.

Evacuation or relocation expenses.

Disaster-related personal injury, including funeral expenses

Lost or no access to income due to the disaster; includes reduced, terminated, or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period.

In some cases, food loss after a disaster like flooding or power outages.

Residents in identified areas that are already receiving SNAP benefits are not eligible for D-SNAP, but they can request to raise the maximum amount of their benefits for one month if they don’t already receive that amount. You can put in a request if you meet the following requirements — you currently get benefits that are less than the monthly maximum, and you have losses from the disaster.

In addition to D-SNAP, on Feb. 29, USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved the California Department of Social Services (DSS) request to issue mass replacements to impacted households. The waiver approval will allow households in these 121 zip codes in 27 counties to get their benefits replaced because of power outages due to the winter storms.

On Feb. 8, FNS approved the California DSS request for a waiver to allow California Child Care Food Program (CCFP) institutions and sponsoring organizations to serve meals in a non-congregate setting, adjust the time of meal service, and allow parent and guardian meal pick up.

If approved for D-SNAP benefits, you will get an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to purchase food at local FNS-authorized retail stores.

For more information about D-SNAP and other available aid, callers from California can dial 211 or 1-800-621-3362. For more information about CalFresh, visit California’s Department of Social Services.

