D.A. George Gascón, Supervisor Janice Hahn and Councilman Kevin de León maintain early leads

While all eyes were on the high-profile race to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat, there were several tense local and county races in Los Angeles unfolding at the same time.

One of the country’s most progressive district attorneys, George Gascón was maintaining a decent lead against his nearest competitor, former United States Assistant Attorney Nathan Hochman, though only 38% of the votes had been reported by late Tuesday night.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is running for L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ District 4 seat, was running more than 40,000 votes behind incumbent Janice Hahn with 12% of the vote reported.

Embattled District 14 City Councilman Kevin de León had a very slim lead of less than 900 votes against his near opponent California Assemblymember Miguel Santiago with 10% of the vote in.

Follow live primary results for Los Angeles city and county municipal races, including the District Attorney, Board of Supervisors, L.A. City Council, L.A. Unified School District Board, and select Orange County races. Refresh the page to update the results.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.