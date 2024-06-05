Before D-Day troops crossed English Channel, some trained on Chesapeake Bay

Before crossing the English Channel on D-Day 80 years ago this week, some in history’s largest amphibious invasion learned how to fight and navigate on the Chesapeake Bay.

During much of the United States’ involvement in World War II, Maryland and Virginia waters and beaches were major training sites for amphibious landings. Bases were located at Solomons Island in southern Calvert County and at Little Creek and Camp Bradford in Virginia.

Situated at the mouth of the Patuxent River for its protected harbor and the deep anchorages and beaches close by, Naval Amphibious Training Base Solomons became the United States’ first naval amphibious training base when it opened in 1942 at what is now Calvert Marina. The population of a village that until then was built around oystering, crabbing, boat building and tourism grew by around ten fold to 2,600, straining resources, including the availability of clean water.

For its influence on battles around the world, Solomons became known as the “Cradle of Invasion.” Through the base’s closure in 1945, 67,698 Marines, Army, Navy and Coast Guard personnel rotated through Solomons, which was fed by large installations including the U.S. Naval Training Center Bainbridge at Port Deposit and bases in Norfolk and elsewhere in Virginia. Seamen and soldiers were readied for island hopping campaigns in the Pacific and campaigns to push back Axis forces in the Mediterranean and Atlantic.

Solomons trainees performed exercises at Cove Point and Drum Point, giving them names like Beach Red or Beach Green, and on the Chesapeake Bay. Crews practiced loading and maneuvering landing craft for troops, vehicles and cargo; laying smoke screens to provide cover for vessels; and wading ashore amid simulated combat.

The men trained at Solomons would take part in many D-Days, the coded designation used for the first day of any important invasion or military operation that became synonymous with the Normandy invasion of June 6, 1944. Solomons trainees’ landings included the United States’ first amphibious invasion of World War II, at Guadalcanal in the South Pacific, which, coincidentally, is in the Solomon Islands archipelago (The island chain is name for the biblical King Solomon while the Maryland community for businessman Capt. Isaac Solomon, whose failed oyster cannery formed the village.)

