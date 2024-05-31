“D-Day; The Greatest Victory” special screening for veterans in Elmira

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)–A program marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied Forces assault on Normandy, France, known as D-Day, will be shown nationwide on the Nexstar Media Group’s family of stations on or before June 6. A group of veterans got a chance to see the program in a special, advance, screening at The Clemens Center in Elmira on Thursday, May 30.

WETM-TV is a proud member of the Nexstar Family. The special, entitled “D-Day; The Greatest Victory” will air on WETM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

WETM 18 News Reporter Nic Dubina has a preview of the program and some of the reactions from veterans and their families after they viewed the program.

