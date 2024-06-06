D-Day Anniversary: Normandy invasion remembered for World War II impact

On June 6, 1944, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, became the largest amphibious military assault the world had ever seen.

The success of the operation, called Operation Overlord and most commonly known as D-Day, is largely credited as being the beginning of the end of World War II.

More than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy and the operation "put the Allies on a decisive path toward victory." An estimated 11,590 aircraft and 6,938 ships and landing craft were part of the assault, according to the Library of Congress.

Why is it called D Day? What does D day stand for?

Many experts have varying opinions, including that the D simply stood for "day," a code used for any important military operation. Others have said it's just alliteration, like "H-Hour," when a military assault begins, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

While the true meaning remains up for debate, we'll go with what U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower said about it through his executive assistant, Brig. Gen. Robert Schultz: "Be advised that any amphibious operation has a ‘departed date;' therefore the shortened term ‘D-Day’ is used.” He said there were actually several other D-Days during the war — Normandy was just the biggest and most well-known.

D Day photos

Paratroopers of the Allied Army land on La Manche, on the coast of France on June 6, 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches during D-Day.

This file photograph taken on June 6, 1944, shows Allied forces soldiers during the D-Day landing operations in Normandy, north-western France.

US troops of the 4th Infantry Division "Famous Fourth" land on 'Utah Beach' as Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on D-Day.

