D-Day 80th anniversary: See historical photos from 1944 invasion of Normandy beaches

On June 6, 1944, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France became the largest amphibious military assault the world has ever seen. The success of the operation, called Operation Overlord and most commonly known as D-Day, is largely credited as being the beginning of the end of World War II.

According to the Library of Congress, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy and the operation "put the Allies on a decisive path toward victory." An estimated 11,590 aircraft and 6,938 ships and landing craft were part of the assault.

The Library of Congress says that starting with D-Day, the Allies "pushed back against Axis forces until Germany was forced to surrender less than a year later."

The invasion resulted in over 6,000 American casualties and German casualties are estimated at between 4,000 to 9,000.

As we observe the 80th anniversary of D-Day, here's a look at some historic photos from the invasion.

Historic photos from D-Day

Photo taken on June 6, 1944 in England, of supreme commander for the 1944 cross-channel invasion of the continental mainland American General Dwight D. Eisenhower, giving orders to the paratroopers before the landing operations during the Second World War.

B-24 Liberator bombers fly over the invasion Armada, heading towards the French coast.

Paratroopers of the Allied Army land on La Manche, on the coast of France on June 6, 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches during D-Day.

British paratroopers, their faces painted with camouflage paint, read slogans chalked on the side of a glider after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches during D-Day on June 6, 1944.

US troops of the 4th Infantry Division "Famous Fourth" land on 'Utah Beach' as Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on D-Day.

Canadian soldiers land on Courseulles beach in Normandy as Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on D-Day.

Allied forces soldiers land on a beach in Normandy, north-western France during D-Day.

This file photograph taken on June 6, 1944, shows Allied forces soldiers during the D-Day landing operations in Normandy, north-western France.

