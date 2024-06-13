D.C. woman wins two big lottery prizes four months apart

Sherri Fowler won a $250,000 lottery prize four months after winning $50,000. Photo courtesy of the DC Lottery

June 13 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., woman scored a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just four months after winning $50,000 from another game.

Sherri Fowler told DC Lottery officials she bought her Nothing But Cash scratch-off ticket from the Chevron station on Sherman Avenue and scratched it off while still inside the store.

"I was at the store and started screaming. I couldn't believe it. I had to ask my kids to double-check," Fowler recalled.

Fowler previously won $50,000 from a Win it All scratch-off ticket she bought from Harvard Liquors -- just one block away from the Chevron station.

The winner said she already knows what to do with her latest windfall: "I'm going to get a car this time."