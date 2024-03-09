D.C. Council passes crime bill

Washington (DC News Now) — This week, the DC Council passed a massive crime bill.

The legislation, Secure D.C. Omnibus Amendment Act, passed 12 to 1. One council member voting present. It’s the council’s first significant action on the city’s crime that reached historic highs in 2023.

DC Council member, Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) sponsored the legislation. She talks with DC News Now’s Mark Hall on what kind of impact we can see in the community. Pinto also discusses when this bill will be put in front of Congress.

