D-51 budget for 2024-2025 fiscal year

Grand Junction, Colo. (KREX) — This year’s budget required strategic resource allocation due to Colorado being 35th in the country for per-pupil funding for K-12 education. As one of the lowest-funded districts, they had to be strategic. D-51 Superintendent Brian Hill mentioned that with the 2023-24 school year coming to a close, administrators are quickly planning for the upcoming school year and navigating funding changes and challenges.

The ESSR funding, which was one-time funding received during COVID, is going away. Consequently, decisions had to be made about what would stay and what would go. Furthermore, other funds will also take a budget hit. There has been a decrease in Title One funding, which will impact D-51. House Bill24- 1448 aims to give the school district increased funding per student spread out over 6 years. However, Hill mentioned that although this bill would increase per-pupil funding for districts like D-51, any increase they see would be offset by the fact that they switched from a Five-year average to a Four-year average. As a result, D-51 won’t see that money right away.

Also, because the grants received were one-time funds, they can’t be used to fund teacher wages. Hill mentioned that he’s looking into new grants to replace grant funding that D-51 can’t count on for the next school year. D51 is a receiving one-time dollars for new students, and those funds will go towards students whose second language is English.

Despite what may look like a tight budget, Hill expressed his pride in D51 schools and the growth they’ve accomplished. The district has achieved the highest graduation rate in 17 years, a higher percentage than ever of students reading on or above grade level and over 80% of our schools are at the top two highest academic levels in the state, all thanks to our staff. Hill emphasized that funding his staff is a huge priority, increasing teachers’ starting salary to $50,000, which is a significant 33% increase from just Four years ago.

He also expressed optimism about the district’s future and excitement about opening the new Grand Junction High School and finalizing a new 25-year facility master plan to improve existing buildings.

The final budget for 2024-25 school year will be presented at the end of May.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.