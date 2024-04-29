Czechs expand rights for same-sex couples

Previously, Czech same-sex couples were allowed to enter into 'registered partnerships' with more limited freedoms (MICHAL CIZEK)

Same-sex couples in the Czech Republic will enjoy most rights of married couples from next year after President Petr Pavel signed a new bill into law on Monday.

The new legislation grants shared property and inheritance rights to same-sex couples in the EU member of 10.9 million people.

It also allows the partner of a biological parent to adopt their children.

But the bill on "partnership" between same-sex couples still does not introduce fully-fledged adoptions or marriage.

Previously, Czech same-sex couples were allowed to enter into "registered partnerships" with more limited freedoms.

Same-sex couples are allowed to adopt children in 37 countries of the world, mainly in Europe, North and Latin America, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

frj/amj/yad