Czech Republic has 'no problem' if Ukraine strikes Russian territory

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky speak during a press conference following their meeting. ulová Kateøina/CTK/dpa

The Czech foreign minister told reporters on Thursday that his country has "no problem" with Ukraine using munitions supplied by Prague to strike targets on Russian territory.

"Czechia has no problem with Ukraine defending itself against an aggressor," Jan Lipavský said before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague.

That includes "attacks which necessarily need to take place in a Russian territory," he said. "This is the rule for the delivery which comes from Czechia."

