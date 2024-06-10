Czech Republic believes Russia was behind arson attack on buses

Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, sits in his seat during a panel discussion at a science conference. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

The Czech Republic is accusing Russia of being behind an attempted arson attack following the arrest of a terrorist suspect in Prague.

"It is not only possible, but very likely that Russia is involved in this case," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on television on Monday after a meeting of the National Security Council. "Everything points to the fact that this was organized and financed from abroad," the liberal-conservative politician said.

Last Thursday's arson attack targeted buses belonging to Prague's public transport company. It was unsuccessful, due to the quick reaction of company staff.

Fiala thanked the secret services and the police for their "extraordinarily good and professional work." The investigation was continuing, he said.

The police said the suspect, who was arrested at the weekend following a public manhunt, is a 26-year-old foreigner. The man had only entered the country a few days previously.

A court has ordered him to be remanded in custody. He is accused of having committed a terrorist offence. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years. According information released earlier, the suspect comes from South America.

The Czech Republic is one of Ukraine's staunch supporters in its fight against the Russian invasion. The EU and NATO member state is behind an initiative aimed at procuring up to 800,000 artillery shells for Kiev from countries outside the EU.

In the past, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with military equipment including combat and infantry fighting vehicles, multiple rocket launchers, combat helicopters and ammunition.