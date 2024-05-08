Czech president, looking back at WWII, sees 'historical paradox'

Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, stands in a laboratory at chip manufacturer Global Foundries. In a speech to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe, Pavel noted that after "deep reflection," the defeated Nazi Germany had become a democratic country committed to peace and stability in Europe. He described it as a "historical paradox" that Russia itself had become an aggressor with the war against Ukraine. Robert Michael/dpa

The Czech Republic on Wednesday commemorated the end of World War II in Europe and the liberation from Nazi occupation 79 years ago with its annual act of remembrance.

In a speech, President Petr Pavel noted that after "deep reflection," the defeated Nazi Germany had become a democratic country committed to peace and stability in Europe.

He described it as a "historical paradox" that Russia itself had become an aggressor with the war against Ukraine.

Pavel said there should be no let-up in support for Ukraine.

The Czech Republic is behind an initiative to procure around 800,000 artillery shells for Kiev from countries outside the European Union.

According to earlier reports, the first instalment could be delivered as early as June.

Victory in Europe Day on May 8 is a public holiday in the Czech Republic. Many large businesses must close.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of the unknown soldier on Vitkov Hill in Prague was attended by Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the presidents of both chambers of parliament.