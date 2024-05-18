Cypress Lake High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Cypress Lake High School Class of 2024 graduated Friday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 360 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 1963.

The school's mascot is the panthers, and the colors are white, purple and gold.

Cypress Lake High School is on Panther Lane off Cypress Lake Drive.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

