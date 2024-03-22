Cyndi's Dockside in Poland is now Nonesuch River Brewing
Mar. 22—Nonesuch River Brewing bought Cyndi's Dockside in Poland and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Facebook photo
The Nonesuch River Brewing signs are up in Poland, but anyone looking for Cyndi's Dockside online will find "permanently closed," or the old Cyndi's Dockside website still active.
Nonesuch River Brewing based in Scarborough purchased and renovated the property on Route 26 and opened the first of the year.
The restaurant and pub are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Related
Stay updated on business news from Maine and beyond with our Buzz newsletter
This story was originally published as part of "Turner finally approves Tractor Supply permit" The Buzz offers quick hits about trending area business happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact business writer Christopher Wheelock at 689-2817 or cwheelock@sunjournal.com
Related Headlines
*
Poland board told Cyndi's Dockside is being purchased
------
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Email address
Password
Login
Forgot Password?
Don't have a commenting profile? Create one.
Hi, to comment on stories you must create a commenting profile. This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? Login.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Create a commenting profile by providing an email address, password and display name. You will receive an email to complete the registration. Please note the display name will appear on screen when you participate.
Email Address
Password
Display Name
create
Create
Already registered? Log in to join the discussion.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here's why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Email Address
reset
Log out of Comments
Send questions/comments to the editors.
« Previous
Turner finally approves Tractor Supply permit
filed under:
listen, Maine restaurants, poland maine, restaurants
Related Stories
Loading Related Posts
Latest Articles
*
*
*
*
*