Cyndi's Dockside in Poland is now Nonesuch River Brewing

Mar. 22—Nonesuch River Brewing bought Cyndi's Dockside in Poland and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Facebook photo

The Nonesuch River Brewing signs are up in Poland, but anyone looking for Cyndi's Dockside online will find "permanently closed," or the old Cyndi's Dockside website still active.

Nonesuch River Brewing based in Scarborough purchased and renovated the property on Route 26 and opened the first of the year.

The restaurant and pub are open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

This story was originally published as part of "Turner finally approves Tractor Supply permit" The Buzz offers quick hits about trending area business happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact business writer Christopher Wheelock at 689-2817 or cwheelock@sunjournal.com

Poland board told Cyndi's Dockside is being purchased

