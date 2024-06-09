Cyclist struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday in Jackson

JACKSON — A cyclist riding on Farmingdale Road was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened shortly after noon near the Sapphire Drive intersection.

No further details of the crash were released.

The investigation is being headed by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

This makes the fifth bicyclist to die in a crash in New Jersey in 2024, according to fatal crash statistics maintained by the New Jersey State Police. The year so far has seen a sharp overall increase in the state in motor vehicle deaths over last year.

The Sunday fatality was the 280th this year in the state, with the tally of fatal crashes reaching 266. Last year at this time, there were 208 fatalities in 218 collisions.

