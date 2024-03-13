Cyclist hit by car in construction detour

Mar. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A bicyclist was struck by a car in the morning commute through construction detours downtown.

The cyclist, a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man, was evaluated at Munson Medical Center for minor injuries.

Traverse City Police Department officials said the crash happened at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday when the cyclist traveled south through the intersection of Eighth and Fair streets and was hit by a car driven by a 44-year-old Traverse City woman.

The driver told law enforcement that she didn't see the cyclist, with witnesses later corroborating her statement, Capt. Pete Simerson said.

She was ticketed for failing to yield, according to Simerson.

The crash took place near the new detour routes caused by the nine-month Michigan Department of Transportation Grandview Parkway re-construction project that started on Sunday.