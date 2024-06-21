Cyclist dies after being hit by truck in Cambridge

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist and truck on Friday morning.

Cambridge Police say they responded to the area of Hampshire and Portland Street around 8:20 a.m. for a report of a serious pedestrian accident.

Arriving officers found a 24-year-old Cambridge woman on a bicycle who had sustained severe injuries.

She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the deceased party is not being released at this time.

The truck involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Investigators say both the woman and the truck were traveling in the same direction on Hampshire Street when the truck turned right onto Portland Street at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by Cambridge Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The deadly crash comes just two weeks after a female cyclist was hit and killed by a box truck in a separate part of the city.

