Cyclist, 80, seriously hurt in crash with car

An 80-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car in Thorpe Road, Peterborough [Google]

An investigation has been launched after an 80-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a crash.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for information after officers were called to yesterday to Thorpe Road in Peterborough at about 13:15 BST, following a crash between the cyclist and a Toyota Corolla.

The cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Det Sgt Birkby said: “Whilst a number of people stopped to help, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage, or who saw what happened but was unable to stop.”

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Similar Stories

Related Internet Links