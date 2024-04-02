Cybertruck Breaks Down After One Mile of Driving

Cyberlemon

Private jet pilot and YouTuber Thomas Remo took possession of his brand-new, top-of-the-line Cybertruck — and then it broke down less than a mile into its maiden voyage.

In a recently shared video, Remo can be seen picking up his $100,000 electric pickup from the dealership. But mere minutes into his first strip, the entire screen starts flashing red, with a notice appearing on the vehicle's screen instructing him to "PULL OVER SAFELY." A loud warning sound only adds to the chaotic scene.

The terrifying incident highlights the automaker's reputation for poor quality control. Fans have long been appalled at the condition of their newly-delivered Teslas — and the Cybertruck, the first vehicle of its kind, is no different.

"We literally broke it right out of the gate," Remo said, laughing in disbelief. "Oh my god, fucking Elon, bro. How's it already broken?"

Understeer

According to a message flashing on the screen, the Cybertruck detected a "critical steering issue."

After taking the vehicle back to the dealership, the problem appears to be fixed — but not for long. As soon as Remo tries to floor it, the message appears yet again.

When the incessant beeping comes, Remo is clearly exasperated.

"There's 44 miles [on the truck] and this is the fifth time I'm getting a critical steering issue," he said later in the video. "Let's reset this bitch."

The issue appears to be related to the truck's "Beast Mode," which allows the truck to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in less than three seconds. That also arguably happens to be the very worst time for steering to crap out on the driver.

While the Cybertruck has gotten — and still gets — a lot of attention for its unorthodox styling, its steering system has also caught drivers by surprise. The truck uses a "steer-by-wire" system, which means there's no physical connection between its oddly shaped steering wheel and the wheels.

Tesla claims that "steering Cybertruck feels more responsive and requires less effort from the driver" on its website, something that many reviewers have confirmed in their own testing.

However, the company doesn't have a mechanical backup for the unusual system, instead relying on two redundant computer chips as well as low-voltage battery backups in case of emergencies.

Given Reno's experience, the approach appears to have some glaring issues. We've also come across at least one other buyer encountering an issue with the Cybertruck's steering.

Needless to say, none of this is confidence-inducing, especially considering the Cyberbeast variant's six-figure price.

