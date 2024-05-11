All hospitals running like normal following ‘cyber security event’ at St. Vincent’s

UPDATE 10:26 a.m. on 5/11- An Ascension St. Vincent’s spokesperson said that all hospitals and clinics are caring for new patients without any issues. EMS transfers are still being accepted at all hospitals, and all operating and emergency rooms are still caring for patients.

There is no word yet on whether patient information has been compromised.

Administrators at Ascension hospitals are working to learn if any sensitive information was compromised in what they’re calling a “cyber security event”.

Ascension said in a news release that unusual activity was detected on some of its network systems on Wednesday.

Teams responded immediately, but access to some of its systems has been interrupted.

“Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. There has been a disruption to clinical operations, and we continue to assess the impact and duration of the disruption,” Ascension said in the news release.

Authorities have been notified, and Ascension is reaching out to its business partners to ensure they are aware of the situation.

Ascension said it will provide updates as they become available.

