These Cyber Monday Subscription Box Deals Are Gifts That Keep On Giving

Make the holidays easy on yourself this year by putting gift curation in someone else’s hands.
Subscription boxes are an easy way to gift someone with their interests in mind. Whether they’re into beauty, fashion, cooking, tech or cooking, there’s absolutely a subscription box out there for them. Better still, subscription boxes are gifts that literally keep on giving. That’s why we’ve rounded up some Cyber Monday deals on everyday subscription boxes.
Below are 13 subscription box deals perfect for everyone on your list this holiday season:
1 The Wallflower Box
Starts at $40/month. The Wallflower Box is a self-care package designed to promote the strengths of introverts, empaths, and other sensitive souls. Get 20 percent off your first box with code CYBERMONDAY20 at checkout.
2 Rent The Runway
On Cyber Monday, RTR shoppers can get 30 percent off -- everything. Yes, even Unlimited. No minimum. Simply use code 30FORU at checkout.
3 The Nomadik Subscription Box
Starts at $33/month. The Nomadik Subscription Box is a high-end outdoor and adventure subscription box that offers best-in-class gear delivered monthly to enhance your outdoor experiences. Get 20 percent off with code CYBERMON at checkout.
4 Birchbox - 10% off
Get 10 percent off for orders $30 or more, 15 percent off for orders $50 or more, and 25 percent off for orders $75 or more on everything at Birchbox, including full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits, and subscriptions.
5 Rocksbox - first month free
From Friday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 27, first-time customers can use the code GIFTYOURSELF for their first month free and well as a $25 credit.
6 Culinarie Kit
Starts at $50/month. This is the subscription for home chefs, bringing a quarterly adventure to cooks of all skill levels. Subscribers can expect a sampling of gourmet and artisan ingredients, as well as tools, toys, and tips to help expand your kitchen collection. Get 10 percent off because Mondays are terrible with MONDAYSSUCK at checkout.
7 GeekFuel
Starts at $25/month. Geek Fuel is devoted to designing an incredible experience, exploring and curating goods from all our favorite fandoms, games, books, and more. Get $3 off with Cyber Monday code BFCM at checkout.
8 BitsBox
Starts at $20/month. Bitsbox subscribers get a monthly box (or an emailed PDF file) delivered right to their home. Each box is filled with dozens of new app projects that re-ignite kids’ interest in coding every month. Get 15 percent off 3 month, 6 month and 12 month subscriptions with CYBERMONDAY17 at checkout.
9 TheraBox - 15% off
Starts at $35/month. Each box includes 5 to 7 organic self-care wellness items and a happiness-boosting activity to reduce stress. Get 15 percent off with code MONYAY at checkout.
10 Bathmatical
Starts at $35/month. Bathmatical delivers artisan bath and body products to your door. Subscribers will receive an assortment of 5 products ranging from handmade soaps, bath salts, scrubs, fizzies, bath teas, and other unique products to make your bath more enjoyable. Get 20 percent off any subscription with CYBER20 at checkout.
11 Feeling Fab - 25% off
Starts at $29/month. Get 5 to 6 cruelty-free, non-toxic and non-GMO products that promote holistic body-care routines like organic treats and yoga and meditation accessories. Get 25 percent off with code FAB25 at checkout.
12 Say It With A Sock 20% off
Starts at $12/month. Get fun, quirky brand name and high-quality socks each month. Get 20 percent off with code CYBERWEEK20 at checkout.
13 Bubbles & Books - 25% off
Starts at $24/month. Each box contains one romance novel, one artisan soap and 2 to 3 other book or bath related goodies. Get 25 percent off with code CYBER25 at checkout.
