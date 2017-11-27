These Cyber Monday Subscription Box Deals Are Gifts That Keep On Giving

Make the holidays easy on yourself this year by putting gift curation in someone else’s hands.

Subscription boxes are an easy way to gift someone with their interests in mind. Whether they’re into beauty, fashion, cooking, tech or cooking, there’s absolutely a subscription box out there for them. Better still, subscription boxes are gifts that literally keep on giving. That’s why we’ve rounded up some Cyber Monday deals on everyday subscription boxes.

Below are 13 subscription box deals perfect for everyone on your list this holiday season:

1 The Wallflower Box

Starts at $40/month. The Wallflower Box is a self-care package designed to promote the strengths of introverts, empaths, and other sensitive souls. Get 20 percent off your first box with code CYBERMONDAY20 at checkout.

2 Rent The Runway

On Cyber Monday, RTR shoppers can get 30 percent off -- everything. Yes, even Unlimited. No minimum. Simply use code 30FORU at checkout.

3 The Nomadik Subscription Box

Starts at $33/month. The Nomadik Subscription Box is a high-end outdoor and adventure subscription box that offers best-in-class gear delivered monthly to enhance your outdoor experiences. Get 20 percent off with code CYBERMON at checkout.

4 Birchbox - 10% off