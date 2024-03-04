Cyber attack continues to plague pharmacies in Montana
A nationwide cyber attack is continuing to plague pharmacies in Montana and around the country after nearly two weeks.
A nationwide cyber attack is continuing to plague pharmacies in Montana and around the country after nearly two weeks.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the Colorado ballot. Here's what to know about the decision.
As cybercriminals continue to reap the financial rewards of their attacks, talk of a federal ban on ransom payments is getting louder. U.S. officials have long urged against paying ransom demands. Not only would banning ransom payment be difficult to enforce and require complex mechanisms not yet in place, but critics argue that criminalizing payments to hackers ultimately punishes the victims of cybercrime who could ultimately face legal repercussions for doing what they deem necessary to protect — or, in some cases, save — their business.
Apple and the EU: Apple has been slapped with a massive €1.84 billion fine in the EU, which it intends to appeal. Big tech companies are now going to need government approval to launch AI models in the country, which could shake up how quickly new artificial intelligence products reach the massive market.
The EU has fined Apple €1.8 billion in response to a years-long investigation into the company's App Store practices. The Commission found Apple banned app developers from sharing information that might cost Apple money or users.
Mark Wahlberg talks "Arthur the King" and embracing "age appropriate" roles.
The stories you need to start your day: Texas wildfires spread, Clark breaks all-time NCAA record and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Qatar unveiled its startup investment program at the recent Web Summit through its development bank. The program aims to attract seed and growth-stage tech companies seeking to establish or expand operations within the country. TechCrunch has learned that the program, known as the “Startup Qatar Investment Program,” is backed by a Qatar Development Bank (QDB)-managed $100 million fund.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
With over 51,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $86 while you can.
Amazon shoppers say the flowy number elicits 'so many compliments.'
Forbes Advisor ranks the 50 U.S. cities with the worst drivers based on NHTSA data based on five metrics. Albuquerque, NM takes the prize.
This week, investment firm KKR announced that it would acquire VMware’s end-user computing business from Broadcom for $4 billion. As Ron explains, that business included VMware Workspace One and VMware Horizon -- two remote desktop apps that had been part of VMware's family of products. Elsewhere, Mistral, the French AI startup, launched a new model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4 -- and its own cheekily named chatbot dubbed Le Chat.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Live results from the Missouri and Idaho Republican primaries from the Associated Press.
Donald Trump has not been shy about discussing stocks since he left office in 2021, with his rhetoric changing dramatically depending on the market's ups and downs.
'She keeps the dust bunnies and hair tumbleweeds at bay,' raved one five-star fan.
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
The New York Times has taken a first crack at analyzing the moves and mistakes Apple made with its doomed car project, which ate up $10 billion.