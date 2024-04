She's the newly crowned Miss Grand U S Virgin Islands 2024! She started her own business at the age of 16 and has been empowering women ever since. Now she's doing this on an international platform inspired by her on own hard work and the 3 B's of the program. Brains, Beauty and Body. CW 39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Keaton to learn more about this dynamic woman!

