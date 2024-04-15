CW39 Earth Day Celebrations and Strawberry Season

TechCrunch

Pula, an insurtech based in Kenya, has since 2015 been keen on enhancing the access to agricultural insurance by small-holder farmers across emerging markets, shielding them against losses from pests, diseases and/or extreme weather events like floods and droughts. Global investment manager BlueOrchard led the round through its InsuResilience strategy, which aims at providing access to climate insurance to vulnerable people in emerging markets. The IFC, through its $225 million venture capital platform, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Hesabu Capital, and existing investors, also participated in the round.