CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market

(Reuters) - CVS Health launched a new packaged food brand called Well Market on Thursday, encompassing varieties of popcorn, cookies and almond.

The brand will have 40 new snacks, beverages and groceries that will be sold at more than 9,000 CVS pharmacies across the United States and on the company's website.

The health conglomerate's existing snack brands, such as Gold Emblem, Gold Emblem Abound and Big Chill - under which the company sells products like trail mix, popcorn and water - will be brought under the Well Market umbrella over time, the company said.

The brand's products, most of which will be priced between $2.99 and $8.99, contain no artificial preservatives, sweeteners or colors and contain 0 gram of trans fat, the company said.

They also cater to vegan, gluten-free and keto dietary preferences, it added.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)