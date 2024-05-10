CVS will close one of its Kansas City locations. Prescriptions will be transferred

Pharmacy chain CVS will close its store at 2435 Independence Ave. in Kansas City’s Northeast area next month.

Its last day will be June 13, said CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault.

Employees are being offered comparable roles within the company, Thibault added, and customers’ prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy downtown, at 921 Main St.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Thibault said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

According to the Northeast News, which first reported the closing, a manager at the Northeast store said it was shutting down due to “theft and rent.”

CVS announced in November 2021 that it would be closing about 900 stores.

“We closed 300 stores in 2022, 300 stores in 2023 and expect to close an additional 300 stores this year as planned,” Thibault said.

There are nearly 100 CVS locations across the Kansas City metro. Thibault said no more local closures are planned this year.