CVPAWS calls for pet responsibility as 40 dogs face euthanasia

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — With the deadline approaching, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is in urgent need of adopters and fosters for dozens of dogs.

Overcapacity has forced administrators to announce that 40 dogs will be euthanized unless they find homes or are transferred to other rescue facilities.

Despite a 30% increase in adoptions compared to last year, the shelter remains overwhelmed due to a rise in stray dogs picked up by animal control officers.

Jenie Wilson, the Concho Valley PAWS executive director, urges pet owners to be more responsible.

“Are their pets fixed? Are they breeding their pets? We have to ask them right now. Now is the time to make a change. If you’re breeding, stop breeding. If you’re allowing your pets to roam, please secure them in an enclosure. We all have to work together. This is not a pet problem; this is a people problem,” Wilson said.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting dogs from the city animal shelter can get more information from 24Petconnect.com or by emailing info@cvpaws.org. All adoption fees have been waived, and spaying or neutering services are included.

