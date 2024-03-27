CVIC staff believe ending interpersonal violence calls for a holistic approach

Mar. 27—EDITOR'S NOTE — If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, visit CVIC's website at

https://www.cviconline.org/

or call the 24-hour crisis line at (701) 746-8900.

GRAND FORKS — When CVIC staff realized a large number of its violence intervention clients were once victims themselves, the team considered how to address people's traumatic backgrounds while still holding them accountable for present choices.

"The individuals in our (New Choices) group right now, many of them experienced childhood trauma that we missed," said Kari Kerr, vice president of prevention, education and violence intervention. "We still have to help them understand how their behavior is harming others right now, but if we don't help heal the whole person ... they're going to potentially still victimize somebody else."

In 2023, the Grand Forks nonprofit added a restorative therapist to its staff. Restorative therapy is not meant to replace violence intervention — which CVIC has been offering through its New Choices program since 1988 — but is instead offered as an additional resource.

"Once they're about halfway through that programming, if they're doing the work in group, they can have an additional referral to our restorative therapist," Kerr said.

In 2023, the restorative therapist saw 15 clients. The addition has been successful, Kerr said, and CVIC staff are excited to see restorative therapy's impact long-term.

Though violence intervention depends on the individual's personal investment and desire to participate,

the impact of CVIC's efforts is clearly visible in Grand Forks County. After New Choices participants complete the months-long program, CVIC — which stands for Community Violence Intervention Center — monitors them for the next two years.

In 2022, staff monitored 547 individuals who completed the program. There was a 73% decrease in 911 calls to client residences, 86% decrease in protection orders and 90% decrease in criminal charges.

Kerr said clients have told her they felt heard and supported, and ultimately were changed by the program.

Sheila Morris, vice president of advocacy services, says survivors tell her they've seen significant changes in their partners, including more developed communication skills and the ability to walk away when they lose their temper.

"There are different skills they're gaining that they can then apply to the relationship, and we've heard positive feedback on that," Morris said.

The majority of New Choice participants are court-mandated to attend; however, they can also be referred by another agency or enroll voluntarily. Throughout 27 weeks for men, and 20 for women, CVIC educates attendees about the effects of abuse, addresses factors that contribute to violent behaviors, discusses beliefs and personal behaviors that foster healthy relationships and encourages accountability for abusive actions.

"At the core, the New Choices program is an educational program," Morris said. "It can give them a different belief system — or at least give them education so they might evaluate their own belief system, and then that impacts their interpersonal relationships."

Coiya Tompkins Inman, president and CEO of CVIC, said that through her staff's diligence, they were able to determine that something was missing.

As part of the New Choices program, participants are asked to attend the

Clothesline Project during Domestic Violence Awareness Week at UND

. Shirts strung along a clothesline outline myriad stories of those who've suffered from interpersonal violence.

"One of the participants, he had seen a T-shirt and it had resonated with him," Tompkins Inman said. "It was his story on a shirt."

Realizing that perpetrators of domestic violence may have first been victims, and never had any way to deal with that, it became clear that more needed to be done to help these people — and, in turn, help those around them.

"When we take care of mom and dad, we help mom and dad, we educate mom and dad, those kiddos are benefitting from that as well," Tompkins Inman said. "They're seeing mom and dad make better choices."

Therese Hugg, now vice president of therapy services, started her CVIC career as a youth therapist. During that time, she worked with teenagers who had been impacted by violence and, while navigating their trauma, also talked with them about how they treat romantic partners and friends.

"When I became an adult therapist, I worked with a lot of young men who hadn't harmed their partner, but some of their behavior and their response to what they'd experienced were going in that direction where they couldn't cope with it," Hugg said. "So we were able to work on that, but people in New Choices weren't able to work on that, because that was all about accountability."

Some people might not realize the impact of their past experiences, and how they may be contributing to current unhealthy behaviors. They might never have had anyone tell them that what happened to them was wrong, Hugg said.

"It's what they're used to," Kerr said. "(It's) what they know."

These elements of intervention and healing are part of CVIC's Safer Tomorrows Road Map, which was originally implemented in 2017 with the goal of addressing interpersonal violence holistically.

"Our senior team talked a lot about the impact of violence in our community," Hugg said. "We served people as children that we were seeing again as adults."

The team began considering how to get upriver and into a position where they could focus more on prevention, rather than intervention, Hugg said.

They reviewed national data surrounding interpersonal violence, as well as adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and extrapolated those numbers to the population of Grand Forks County.

Examples of ACEs, according to the Center for Disease Control, include experiencing or witnessing violence, losing a family member to suicide or growing up in an unstable household due to things like substance use, mental health problems, parental separation or incarceration.

CVIC determined more than 1,900 kids in the county would have experienced four or more ACEs before turning 18. More than half the county is believed to have experienced at least one ACE.

ACEs can affect academic performance, mental health and physical health, CVIC asserts in its Safer Tomorrows Road Map presentation, which the organization shared with the Herald. These experiences can be so impactful, in fact, that someone with six or more ACEs has a 20-year drop in life expectancy, according to The American Journal of Preventative Medicine.

"We really wanted to think about, and look at, what it would mean if CVIC wasn't here, and if those 1,900 kids with four or more ACEs didn't get any intervention services or support in the schools," Hugg said. "(We estimated) that there would be 7,100 or more severely traumatized people in our community in two generations."

To halt this progression, CVIC is trying to tackle the issue from all angles by offering safety, healing and education opportunities for the community.

"It's a complex issue," Hugg said. "We know we need to educate kids the whole time they're growing up, because their experience with relationships changes as they develop. We also have to tell them there's help available if you've experienced trauma, and we'll support you and we'll help you. Then (there's) holding people accountable if they have caused harm, but then also hoping that we can help them. That's where I love our approach, because it's really looking at the complexity of the issue."