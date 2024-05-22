CVG expects 235K Memorial Day weekend travelers. What to know as summer season takes off

Those traveling over Memorial Day weekend should get ready for some long airport lines.

This week kicks off the start of the summer travel season. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, better known as CVG, is expecting a 13% increase in travelers the week of the holiday over the same period in 2023.

More than 235,000 passengers are expected to circulate through the airport Wednesday through Tuesday, according to a CVG news release. The airport anticipates Thursday, Friday and Monday to be the busiest days.

CVG offers the following tips to travelers as they brace for a crowded airport:

Arrive at least two hours before scheduled departure time.

Learn about CVG's parking options, as the terminal garage can reach capacity. You can reserve a spot at cvgairport.com/parking.

Download your airline's app for early check-in and to get notifications.

Check the TSA's website and familiarize yourself with what you can bring in a carry-on versus a checked bag, as well as accessibility options.

You can book a flight on CVG's website or through your airline of choice.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Memorial Day weekend will see 235K travelers at CVG, airport says