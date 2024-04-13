CV PAWS employee wins $300 Pay It Forward campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A woman who dedicates her time to helping save the lives of homeless animals in San Angelo won $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Cathy met Senora Scott at Concho Valley PAWS and explained that the person she nominated is the best person you will ever meet, always has the best attitude and is very deserving of winning the Pay It Forward campaign.

“She’s very deserving of this because she has been through some hard times and I’d like to help her out so she’s the perfect candidate for this,” Cathy explained.

Lori Pena with Cncho Valley P.A.W.S was selected as the winner for the Carpet Tech Pay It Forward Campaign on April 12.

Pena shared what she wishes the community knew more about her job and the work that is done for stray animals in the area.

“I just wish that they knew that we do the best we can and everything, you know, to save as many animals as we can but we have to have help from the public too, you know, to spay and neuter,” she said.

Pena explained that it would be a lot easier on rescues if they received the support that was needed from their communities.

“One of my prayers in the morning is that people would start treating dogs and animals better, you know because they’re God’s children too.”

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

