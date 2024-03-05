Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad temporarily closing for 2 months

TechCrunch

Sam Blond is leaving Founders Fund, as well as the profession of venture capitalist, just 18 months after he joined the storied Silicon Valley firm. In a tweet on Monday, Blond expressed his gratitude at the chance to work at Peter Thiel’s VC firm and explained, “Full time investing / being a VC isn’t the right fit for me and I’ve decided to go back to operating.” Reached earlier today, Blond told TechCrunch he had "no comment outside of the post for now."