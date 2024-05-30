Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad looking for new leader as CEO Joe Mazur plans to retire

Joe Mazur, president & CEO of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, walks through the Fitzwater Yard on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Valley View.

The train ride is about to come to its final stop for the leader of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

Joe Mazur announced Thursday that he plans to retire after seven years at the scenic railroad that makes excursions through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Mazur arrived at the railroad in 2017 after running the International Soap Box Derby in Akron.

The scenic railroad's board, that plans to launch the search for a new CEO, credits Mazur for having navigated through some tricky turns.

A global pandemic and flooding issues inside of the national park sidelined trains during his tenure.

But there were also bright spots including an expansion of special event excursions and the acquisition of California Zephyr Vista Dome passenger cars.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am confident that CVSR will continue to thrive in the years ahead," Mazur said in a statement.

James Virost, CVSR board chairman, said Mazur will assist in the transition to a new leader for the organization.

"Under his leadership, the organization went through a period of innovation, growth, and transformation. We are extremely grateful for Joe’s many contributions and wish him well,” Virost said.

