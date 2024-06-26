Cuyahoga Falls Starbucks workers unanimously approve bid to join union

Starbucks workers Kat Flood, left, Makayla Nelson, Rock Lee, and Tori Tambellini, a member of Workers United, gather June 6 at the 371 Howe Ave. shop in Cuyahoga Falls.

Workers at a Cuyahoga Falls Starbucks store won their bid to join a labor union Monday.

"We're really happy," said Starbucks Shift Lead Kat Flood, who participated in the 17-0 vote.

The election marked the 21st time that an employee group from an Ohio Starbucks store joined Starbucks Workers United, according to a news release.

Earlier this month, the Beacon Journal reported on the 371 Howe Ave. Starbucks workers' union push and some workers' complaints, including concerns about wages, hours, safety and alleged racist comments by a former manager and corporate representative.

A company spokesperson provided written responses that the Beacon Journal published addressing those concerns, stating that the company works to ensure employees "feel safe and supported" and prioritizes scheduling that meets workers' "individual needs and preferences."

The coffee shop is in a standalone building; the union vote did not include workers at a separate Starbucks store that operates nearby within the Target store on Howe Avenue.

Following the union vote, a Starbucks representative said in an emailed statement that its workers, whom it calls “partners,” have a right to make decisions surrounding unions.

“We are committed to delivering on our promise to offer a bridge to a better future to all Starbucks partners,” the spokesperson said.

Management at the 371 Howe Ave. store could not be reached for comment when workers announced their union effort earlier this month or after the Monday vote.

Shift Supervisor Kyle Moeglin said in a prepared statement following the vote: “The fact that we voted unanimously goes to show how much we needed this.”

Starbucks Barista Rock Lee talks June 6 about the effort to unionize the 371 Howe Ave. store in Cuyahoga Falls.

Barista Rock Lee told the Beacon Journal on Tuesday: "I'm just really proud of everyone, super excited for everything to come."

Lee shared that the store was closed on Monday for the union vote.

Starbucks Workers United includes more than 10,500 members at more than 460 stores in the U.S. and Washington D.C., per the news release.

Starbucks Workers United is part of the larger group Workers United, which represents members in food service, apparel, manufacturing and other industries, according to Workers United's website.

On June 13, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Starbucks and against the National Labor Relations Board, limiting the board's ability "to intervene when a company is accused of illegally suppressing labor organizing," according to The New York Times.

Patrick Williams covers growth and development for the Akron Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at pwilliams@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @pwilliamsOH.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cuyahoga Falls Starbucks workers unanimously agree to join labor union