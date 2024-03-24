Cuyahoga Falls manufacturer Associated Materials expected to shed more than 180 jobs

More than 180 employees at a Cuyahga Falls window manufacturing company could face unemployment by the end of May.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter sent to the state on Thursday, Associated Materials LLC at 3773 State Road, will will reduce its workforce at its headquarters as a result of optimizing its operations. The letter was sent by Mark Dickinson, vice president of human resources and operations.

"As part of the company's long-term plan, it is concentrating windows production in the U.S. to locations strategically aligned to growth opporunities in the market and where it can continue to service existing customers," Dickinson stated.

Associated Materials wil eliminate most of its employees dedicated to its windows manufacturing operations, according to the WARN notice. An exception will be those involved in making speciality windows at the central facility. Its Cuyahoga Falls facility will remain the company's headquarters for manufacturing, warehousing and expanded engineering and development capacity.

The permanent job eliminations are expected to happen around May 20.

