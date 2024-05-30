New Cuyahoga Falls chief sizes up challenge of taking lead in changing police environment

Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Christopher Norfolk talks about his new job May 16 at his office.

It's been three months since Christopher Norfolk became police chief in Cuyahoga Falls, rising to the top spot in the department after a 10-year run by his predecessor, Jack Davis.

The move was an adjustment, starting with his swearing-in on March 1, Norfolk said in a recent interview at his office.

"It was a bit surreal," Norfolk said. "Finally, after 2 1/2 months, it's settling in."

Norfolk knew in high school he wanted to be a police officer

Norfolk heads a department of 74 officers in the second-most populous city in Summit County after starting his career in law enforcement with the Falls police as an officer in 2001.

"Since high school I realized I wanted to be a police officer," he said. "My best friend's dad was an officer."

But becoming chief wasn't on his mind until he became a captain in 2020, he said.

Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Christopher Norfolk gestures as he talks May 16 about how policing has evolved over his 22 years on the job. He was sworn in as chief March 1.

"When I became captain, I realized it was a possibility," he said.

Changes in policing, hiring challenges

Policing has changed since he began his law enforcement career, Norfolk said.

For one, law enforcement agencies are still recovering from a wave of protests four years ago.

More recently, the Akron police were scrutinized for the Jayland Walker shooting in June 2022, which led to the establishment of a Citizens' Police Oversight Board.

Cuyahoga Falls police haven't had anything comparable to the Walker shooting, but like every agency in the area, the department felt the effects of the 2020 national and 2022 Walker protests.

In the short term, at least, one effect has been that fewer individuals are considering a career in law enforcement. Some who might be interested have been deterred from applying, he said.

"When I came into the service, there would be a civil service test and there were 400 or 500 people [who applied]," he said.

That has made hiring new officers more difficult for his department, a challenge Norfolk shares with other departments in the county.

In neighboring Akron, Police Chief Brian Harding, who was sworn in this week, has said he believes a stronger focus on community engagement can help with recruitment and retention.

'We expect police officers to wear even more hats'

Former Cuyahoga Falls Chief Jack Davis said in a phone interview Tuesday he also saw hiring becoming more and more of an issue.

"Trying to get people into law enforcement changed," said Davis, who spent 34 years on the police force. "… We had to market, had to try to attract people to us. If you look at the way police have been portrayed, it's no longer the profession you want to be in."

Norfolk said the job of an officer, too, has evolved since he started his law enforcement career.

"Now we expect police officers to wear even more hats than we did at the time," he said.

One of those hats is understanding the role of mental health in crime and knowing how to deal with affected suspects.

"We're almost expected to be a mental health expert," he said.

That's more of a challenge than a problem for the chief, who said he believes in constant education and training.

'Something different every day,' says former Chief Jack Davis

Both Norfolk and Davis said wide community support has helped the department perform its duties over the years.

Davis said being chief was a demanding job. He served for 10 years, well beyond the norm for a police chief.

Estimates of the average length a chief serves vary. A 2022 study by the Police Executive Research Forum placed the average at about 7.3 years. A 2019 paper by the Police Quarterly put that figure at four to six years.

Davis said the job doesn't have an off switch.

"It was something different every day," he said. "It was stressful. You couldn't turn off; it's hard to turn off. That comes with the job — you expect it."

'Sometimes you miss that adrenaline'

Norfolk said the department's needs range from must-do-now requirements to endeavors that can take months or years to fully implement.

"[I] deal with things that need immediate answers now, and I deal with long-term projects," he said. "Everybody needs you, but everybody needs something different."

As much as he enjoys the job, Norfolk said he occasionally misses the more direct crime-fighting life of an officer on the streets.

"Sometimes you miss that adrenaline and that excitement," he said.

The chief said he tells his officers the department's reputation has been earned "one interaction at a time."

"Leave that situation better than [you] found it," he said.

As for the glamor of being top gun in the department, Norfolk said he gets a reality check every day.

"At work I'm the police chief, [but] I go home and it's a humbling experience with three teenagers," he said. "They're all great kids, but they're all teenagers."

