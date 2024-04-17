'The cuts are painful.' Salem-Keizer School Board approves massive layoff

The Salem-Keizer School Board discusses proposed district layoffs during a meeting Monday night. The board Tuesday night approved laying off about 400 employees.

The Salem-Keizer School Board on Tuesday approved laying off about 400 employees to help address an anticipated budget shortfall.

“For months we’ve been foreshadowing essentially right this moment," board chairperson Karina Guzmán Ortiz said. “It’s difficult, it’s emotional, it’s heavy. The cuts are painful,”

Superintendent Andrea Castañeda announced details of the reduction-in-force last week.

The layoffs will reduce district administrators by 13.1%, teachers by 8.8%, school-based administrators by 4.9% and classified staff by 4.9%, officials said.

That includes some layoffs announced last November during an initial round of budget cuts.

Castañeda said one change in response to community feedback is that the district will eliminate seven nurse positions, rather than the nine announced last fall.

Castañeda pledged to maintain elementary school teacher-student ratios. Secondary school ratios, however, likely will increase.

In addition to those losing their jobs, about 800 workers will move to different roles, departments or schools as a result of “bumping,” where laid-off workers with more seniority can take certain other positions.

The school board held special meetings Monday and Tuesday to hear from the public and formally approve the action.

Maraline Ellis, vice-president of the Salem Keizer Education Association, cautioned the board and district officials to be certain and accurate before sharing information, saying the union already has received three different figures for the number of teacher jobs that will be eliminated.

“This is a really big deal. This is going to change people’s lives, in a negative way in a lot of cases. It’s going to have an impact on our community, our students, our families,” Ellis said.

SKEA represents about 2,300 teachers and other educators.

Initial layoff notifications will begin immediately, but the layoffs won't happen until June 30.

Those told they are being laid off can ask to bump. They won't know for sure until May 17 because the bumping process is expected to take about a month, Castañeda said.

Students will not attend school on May 17 so the district can inform each worker about their job status. There will not be a make-up day for students.

Salem-Keizer is Oregon’s second-largest school district, after Portland Public Schools. It has about 38,1857 students across its 65 elementary, middle and high schools.

