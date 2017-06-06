Fears of Zika, Ebola in U.S. as Trump cuts foreign aid

Miami mom Maria Ramirez Bolivar with her baby, who was born with Zika-related birth defects. She contracted the Zika virus when she traveled to her native Venezuela while three months pregnant. (Photo: Alan Diaz/AP)

Zika has faded from the media spotlight in recent months, but public health officials are gearing up for the virus to resurface as the summer brings warmer weather and mosquitos, through which it is primarily transmitted. The virus is linked to serious birth defects in babies of mothers who were infected while pregnant.

In February 2016, the World Health Organization declared the spread of Zika an international public health emergency. First detected in the Americas in early 2015, Zika has now spread to 33 countries in the region. Several U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, were considered high-risk regions for the virus last year.

But global health experts warn that the infectious disease and others like it will be much more difficult to contain in the future as Trump moves ahead with the reenactment and expansion of the Mexico City Policy, a ruling that blocks U.S. federal funding for NGOs and agencies that provide abortion counseling or referrals in any way. Future funding will reduced the possibility of properly combating the virus in Latin America, where it surfaced over the last two years. That’s because Trump’s version of the Mexico City policy, which the administration recently dubbed the “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance,” will cut $8.8 billion in funds, a dramatic increase from past implementations of the rule. And it will eliminate funding for USAID. Prior policies cut around $600 million per year in global reproductive health funding, but the number has increased significantly, because, unlike prior policies under Republican administrations, Trump’s plan includes cuts to all global health assistance, not just reproductive health.

Health care providers working overseas to combat diseases like Ebola, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, malaria and Zika, among other diseases, will all likely see their work and research diminish as a result of the funding cuts.

And experts say the results could be devastating.

“These viruses don’t respect country borders, and the U.S. experienced alarm when both Ebola and Zika reached its shores,” said Mellissa Withers, assistant professor at the Institute for Global Health at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. “But with proper interventions and health care abroad, citizens [were able] to stay healthy.”

More than 5,000 cases of the Zika virus — which can be transmitted through mosquitoes, sexual intercourse, or from mother to unborn child — were recorded in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2015, and March 1, 2017, according to a report released in April by the Pan American Health Organization. According to that data, about 4,700 of those cases occurred after Americans traveled back home from Zika hot spots.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for the illness, which, if contracted by a pregnant woman, can cause severe brain malformations known as microcephaly in newborns.

“We live in an increasingly globalized society, where negative health outcomes in one part of the world can impact health and economics tens of thousands of miles away,” said Dr. Kelly Culwell, a former medical officer with the World Health Organization and current chief medical officer for WCG Cares. “If these organizations do not have sufficient funds to carry out their missions, we could see increased threats from these global diseases here in the U.S.

“The impact this sweeping rule could have on the fights against these and other yet-to-emerge public health emergencies could be devastating domestically, just as these policies will likely have devastating consequences for women seeking family planning services globally,” continued Culwell.

President Ronald Reagan enacted the Mexico City policy, named after the host city of the U.N. International Conference on Population where the U.S. announced it in 1984. It has gone in and out of effect since, depending on which party holds the Oval Office. Bill Clinton immediately rescinded the policy in his first week as president. George W. Bush reinstated it, and Barack Obama nixed it again. Trump’s move to reenact the policy falls in line with his campaign promise to restrict abortion rights, both domestic and abroad.

The U.S. does not and has never funded abortion services overseas, even in countries that legally offer abortion in cases of incest, rape or life-threatening complications for the mother.