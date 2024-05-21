With cuts coming to Worcester schools, concerns focus on dual language, special education

WORCESTER ― Parents aired concerns about plans to reduce staff during a public hearing on Monday on the budget proposal for the Worcester Public Schools, with particular focus on staffing for dual language programs and special education classes.

Last week, school administrators released their plans for cutting a $22 million shortfall in the budget for next fiscal year, including cutting 86 classroom teaching positions, 70 student support positions, 22 administrative positions, as well as five vacant psychologist positions and two positions based out of the Chandler YMCA building.

Some of the cuts will come from teacher retirements, and others from layoffs.

The budget would reallocate enough federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to the general fund to preserve 10 secondary teaching positions. Still, 42 secondary teaching positions were eliminated in the proposal.

The end of the ESSER funding, a pandemic relief program, is a key factor driving the deficit.

Dual language programs

Lashana Fulton, a parent of two students at Chandler Magnet-LaFamilia School, said when the two schools merged, the administration "made promises" to staff and families that she feels have not been upheld.

"One of those promises that were made to us was to expand the dual language education. When LaFamilia Dual Language School was first opened in the fall of 2021, the district had made a decision to add another dual language class and continue to expand a class each year," Fulton said.

The initial cohort of students, Fulton said, will be fourth graders next school year. The budget does not fund an additional dual language teacher for fourth grade, and Fulton said this directly impacts her son.

"We would like to see the resources that were promised to us for a program allocated to our school and to the programs we have there," Fulton said. "We ask that our school committee share results of the multilingual audit specifically around the dual language programs, as well as the district's plans for these programs."

While the merger of the two schools was successful this past year, Fulton said, that does not reduce the need for equitable resources.

"Although it was two schools, we as a community and a family have made it one," Fulton said. "That doesn't take away the fact that we still need the resources that were present at the schools individually. The only thing that is changing is the number of students is increasing."

Trevor Standish, a father of three daughters in Worcester Public Schools, also advocated for equitable funding of the dual language program, especially for Chandler Magnet-LaFamilia School.

Standish said his family moved to Worcester two years ago. He said they had the choice of moving anywhere in the country and they chose Worcester because of the dual language program.

"If you look across the state of Massachusetts, there was clearly [a dual language program] that was shining through, which is why we chose to move here," Standish said. "If you look at the dual-language students, they're about to have a radical change in curriculum. I think you need to ask yourselves, are you comfortable with the way those dual language classrooms are set up for next year?"

Standish requested the committee reconsider the budget for the dual language program, emphasizing concern over class size.

Special education

Worcester Public Schools speech-language pathologist Jessica Bousquet raised concerns over cuts that would affect special education services.

"I'm here to speak on behalf of my students with disabilities who cannot advocate for themselves," Bousquet said. "It seems like [the reductions are] almost targeted to students with disabilities, the students with autism and students that are struggling to read that are supported by the learning disabilities teachers."

Bousquet said that even if this is a one-year shortfall, the staff reductions could have a lasting impact on students.

Bousquet works in the Worcester Public School Transition Program, which is designed to prepare students with disabilities for adult life. To help close the deficit, the school budget plan would cut the coordinator of special education programs within the Transition Program. Bousquet said there is concern among families about this reduction.

She said the district should prioritize special education and students with disabilities.

"It really does improve climate and culture," Bousquet said. "I think in prioritizing climate and culture, we need to be preventative as opposed to reactive in responding to crisis."

