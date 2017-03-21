Cute grandparents are devoted to 2 things: Each other and In-N-Out

If you are looking for relationship role models, don't turn to celebrities. Turn instead to these grandparents who have been married for 53 years.

While they've probably figured out many of the keys to a successful marriage in those 53 years, we'd like to think that number one amongst them is their love of In-N-Out, the California burger chain.

They go there a lot. And they have the photos to prove it.

Everytime my grandparents go to In N Out together, my grandma takes a pic of my grandpa and texts it to me. I hope to be like them one day 😂 pic.twitter.com/zb3uN2CjCN — Heather Daniels (@heatheerdaniels) March 19, 2017

"The tradition started because their son (my uncle) lives in Seattle now, and a couple years ago, my grandma started to send him pictures every time they went to make him jealous of their In-N-Out," Heather Daniels, the couple's granddaughter, explained. "Eventually she started sending me the photos as well, which I loved!"

This is an impressive endeavor on many levels. First, it takes a powerful amount of self-restraint to pose for a photo when a delicious burger is sitting right in front of you. Credit also needs to be given to grandpa, who allows himself to be photographed each and every time.

And finally, just look at how many times they've been to In-N-Out.

"They go to In-N-Out about once a week!" Daniels told us.

Once a week? If you can get away with eating a fast food burger once a week when you become a grandparent, you've basically hit the life jackpot.

Since looking at all these In-N-Out pictures made us hungry, we asked what the regular order was for these rockstars.

"My grandpa gets the number two from the menu," Daniels stated, which is a combo meal with a cheeseburger, fries and a drink. "My grandma just gets a hamburger and they split the fries!"

Wow, they split the fries? Their relationship just got that much more perfect.