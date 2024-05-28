The air quality in Bucks County has become much worse in the past couple of years.When my wife and I go out walking at Peace Valley Park or by the Pine Run Reservoir, we’ve noticed more bad air days, especially in the summer.

According to the American Lung Association, Bucks County had 16 Orange Ozone Days in 2023 during which air quality was so poor that we were told to not go outside. And with summer approaching, extreme heat days are on the way, which will create more orange and red air quality warnings across the region.

Oil and gas operations release air pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds, which contribute to ground-level ozone or smog that can worsen respiratory diseases, such as asthma or emphysema, and damage the lining of the lungs. They also release methane, which contributes to climate change and hotter summer temperatures mean even more ozone pollution harming our health.

There is a solution available to reduce pollution in the region and protect our health. The Environmental Protection Agency recently released a standard to curb methane pollution from oil and gas operations. Cutting methane is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to clean up our air, lower climate pollution, and protect our health.

Pennsylvania needs to move quickly to implement a smart plan that meets the needs of the Commonwealth and will cut methane pollution and improve our health. Perhaps, with strong methane protections, Bucks County can finally have cleaner air.

Paul Weinstein, Doylestown Township.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Cut methane pollution to clean our air and protect our health