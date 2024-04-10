‘To cut almost $4.5 million’: 47.5 positions cut in West Seneca CSD 2024-25 budget draft
West Seneca Central School District may be cutting 47 different positions before next school year, as it tries to make up a several million-dollar deficit.
West Seneca Central School District may be cutting 47 different positions before next school year, as it tries to make up a several million-dollar deficit.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
We breakdown what you get with the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter trim.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic still expects one rate in 2024, but is not ruling out the possibility of two or zero depending on the direction of the US economy and inflation.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
Viewership for Monday night's game was up slightly from UConn's victory a year ago.
Ford finally released the 2024 Mach-E, but the numerous improvements to its range estimates and the affordable price for some variants might be worth the wait.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
Investors are biding their time until the key March CPI inflation report lands as they wrestle with uncertainty around interest rates.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Great sound, amazing noise-canceling, dazzling immersion and more await you.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Hoping to grab a slice of younger buyers' attention, Acura teased a new Integra-based crossover that will debut in early 2025.
Save up to 50% on the best beauty products at Amazon and Walmart, including my favorite exfoliating mask.
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.