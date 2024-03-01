Customers plead for IURC to 'do the right thing' and reject CenterPoint rate increase

People fill the evening session of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s public hearing on CenterPoint’s electric rate increase request at the The Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024.

EVANSVILLE — Death's starting to look pretty good to Cliff Payton.

Payton was one of 78 customers who testified on the record for almost nine hours Thursday in front of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission as the body weighs yet another proposed rate increase from CenterPoint Energy.

Of those 78, the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor considered 76 of them in opposition to the utility's request to hike electric base rates. The other two commenters were considered neutral. No one spoke in favor.

After the marathon hearing ended, OUCC officials told the Courier & Press that it was the longest field hearing in recent memory. And it could have gone longer. Around 120 people signed up to speak, but many had to leave before taking their turn, either for work or personal reasons.

Payton said he's supposed to be enjoying his retired years, not struggling with CenterPoint bills despite having a paid-off home and only some medical debt to contend with.

"I'm not suicidal, but I've made the comment, 'death's starting to look pretty good to me,'" Payton said. "And I would have never, ever dreamed I would be feeling that."

The Evansville resident ended his comments with a directive to the four IURC members present. He knows they'll do the right thing, he said. It's the only thing to do.

That sentiment was a recurring theme during the hours of testimony on Thursday.

They said they were asking, begging, pleading, telling the IURC to say no to the increase which would take a residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours from $207.20 to $253.40, according to the OUCC.

Evansville residents already pay the highest electrical rates in the state. Natural gas price customers have also seen large spikes recently.

Johnnie Pegues holds up a sign during the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s public hearing on CenterPoint’s electric rate increase request at the The Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024.

Customers called themselves hostages, lamenting that their only reprieve from the costs would be to move out of Evansville.

Others told stories for those who no longer can.

Marilyn Ashley has spent more than 20 years as a volunteer in the Tri-State area, helping several individuals and families.

One of the them she dubbed the "we tried so hard" family. Two parents, both recovering addicts, had gotten clean and regained custody of their three children.

"This was no small feat," Ashley said.

The parents moved into a small home and put the utilities in their name. The dad got a job at a local factory while the mom worked at multiple restaurants.

"(They) did OK for almost two years," Ashley said. "That's phenomenal."

Then their car broke down, leading them to ride the bus and use rideshares for three months. Ashley said they then had to make a hard choice: paying only a portion of their utility bill when they couldn't afford the whole amount.

People fill the afternoon session of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s public hearing on CenterPoint’s electric rate increase request at the The Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024.

The couple received some help from local nonprofits, their car was fixed, but they couldn't catch all the way up. Their utilities were disconnected and they were evicted, Ashley said.

"That was it," she said. "It broke them."

The mother has died of an overdose and the father cannot be found, Ashley said. The children are now wards of the state.

"It was a domino effect and the disconnect was the straw that broke the camels back," she said. "... They tried hard. I was there personally, they tried hard. A disconnect is not just a disconnect."

Keith Norberg also volunteers for a nonprofit.

"I've seen some of this firsthand, people struggling trying to get by," he said. "Doing without food or medications or whatever the case may be to try and pay their bills."

Norberg said he's also seen people end up on the street because they just can't do it anymore.

It's not just one family struggling in the community. It's multiple and the nonprofits there to try and fill gaps are struggling too, Norberg said. He said an increase will kill those nonprofits.

Food is expensive, other bills are going up, and now CenterPoint wants an increase to electric rates too, Norberg said.

"Have some decency," he told the IURC. "Show these folks some kindness, and tell CenterPoint to go to Hell."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: CenterPoint customers pack hearings, beg state to stop proposed hike