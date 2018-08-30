Customers Are Opting 'Out' of In-N-Out After $25,000 Donation to Republican Party

Opponents of the GOP are calling for an In-N-Out boycott after the burger chain donated thousands to the California Republican Party.

According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, the fast food corporation gave $25,000 to the state’s Republican Party on Tuesday. However, the news of the donation didn’t start to go viral until the filing was tweeted out by Washington, D.C.-based reporter Gabe Schneider the next day.

“In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu,” he wrote.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider ???? (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

Following Schneider’s post, some angry customers began calling for a boycott of In-N-Out. “I hate that In-N-Out has probably donated to the Republican Party before now, and I gave them my business,” one Twitter user wrote. “They are my #1 favorite. No more, though.”

I hate that In-N-Out has probably donated to the Republican Party before now and I gave them my business. They are my #1 favorite. No more, though. #BoycottInNOut — Mother Resister ??????????? (@MotherResister) August 30, 2018

But others weren’t quite ready to give up their double-doubles and animal style fries.

Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont care who they donate to. Chick Fill A sucks so I dont care but I wont go along with this one.



Of course they like the CA GOP, they proselytize on all their food with hidden bible versus. I can live with that. https://t.co/gycCs12Xlf



— Dragonfly?On?Deck (@IDoTheThinking) August 30, 2018

See some of the reactions below.

Five Guys it is, then. https://t.co/JuhbiphOHg — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) August 30, 2018

People should #BoycottInNOut because it's overrated, not because it supports Republicans, which it has since, oh, forever. — GustavoArellano (@GustavoArellano) August 30, 2018

In-n-Out Burger is financing the Republican Party. Time for a boycott. #boycottinnout — William Schindler (@BrotherWm108) August 30, 2018

In-N-out burgers even with lettuce are really made by Republican donors. Time to boycott. https://t.co/zsE3ZLK3s2 — Carolyn B Cochrane (@CarolynBCwrites) August 29, 2018

I guess I won’t be having any more #InNOut Burgers. https://t.co/GCmq0wTKES — Karoli (@Karoli) August 30, 2018