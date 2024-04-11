Customers of Kennel and Crate upset after owner ghost them

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Multiple customers of Kennel and Crate in Stillwater are out thousands after putting money down for a personalized kennel, but never receiving it.

Both women we spoke with say they were told it would only take around three months to build their kennels. Eight months later and they still don’t have them, and see no sign they will ever be delivered.

“We put down a deposit, a substantial deposit of $10,000 in August, and she promised that it would be delivered by the end of November, which we were really excited about,” Jessica Hassler, Kennel and Crate customer said. “But, right after we put down the deposit, she slowly started ghosting us.”

Jessica and her husband raise future service dogs, so they were excited when they found Kennel and Crate in Stillwater online.

They had great reviews, so they committed thousands to having a kennel built, but that excitement quickly faded.

“It started happening like in small spurts and just giving us like a plethora of reasons for why she was absent,” Hassler said. “We’ve been reaching out phone calls, text messages, emails with absolutely zero response.”

She isn’t the only one.

“We got a payment put in July and then we were supposed to have received our crate by September, and it kept getting pushed back,” Megan Christenberry, Kennel and Crate customer said. “Then eventually we no longer heard from Terri.”

Two women with nearly identical experiences with Kennel and Crate around the same time last year.

We tried calling the business but the phone had been disconnected. We tried visiting the business, but no one was there.

We also noticed that the inside was vacant and in disarray. We spoke with neighboring businesses who told me to their knowledge, Kennel and Crate has been out of business for months.

We called the property owner to try and find out and he said he believed that to be true, but would call back with a definitive answer, but never did.

Now, both women are worried they will never see the kennel they ordered, or get their money back.

“We’ve got a lot of other expenses that money could have gone towards,” Christenberry said. “We have two kids in college, you know, car payments and all that kind of thing.”

“We’re having to pause on a lot of projects that we would want to work on here on the home,” Hassler said. “So, yeah, it would just be nice to have that money to be able to make decisions on how to best use it.”

In the spirit of transparency, we want to point out that one of the women we interviewed for this story is related to an employee at News 4. However, that relationship was not known until after this report was put together.

