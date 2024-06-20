Customers, advocates praise shift in BWL security deposit policies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new security deposit policy announced by the Lansing Board of Water and Light is seeing approval from customers and advocates.

Starting June 17, LBWL customers who have gone 12 months without a shutoff and have a security deposit on their account will have that money credited to the account.

“I’m glad to see that that’s that’s happening because pretty much every negative dealing that I’ve had with the Lansing Board of Water and Light has been tied up with their deposit system and how it bleeps people over,” says one Lansing woman who has wrestled with the utility and its billing for herself and her son for years. She asked not to be identified to protect her son’s identity.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light sign in REO Town, Lansing. (WLNS)

She was one of several people who spoke with 6 News about the public utility’s previous security deposit policy.

The public utility tells 6 News that, as of Nov. 1, it is holding $5,518,630.36 in deposits for 19,992 customers. The oldest account dates back to 1985 – with a deposit of $161.28, a 6 News Investigates team report found in November 2023. The former policy required a customer to have 12 months of consecutive, on-time, and in-full payments to have a security deposit refunded to them.

Security deposits are charged after the utility has shut off electricity or water to a property and, in some instances, when a person doesn’t have enough of an established credit record. The amount of the security deposit is equal to two months of average use at that property, officials from LBWL tell 6 News.

Now, under the new policy which goes into effect on July 1, late payments will not restart the clock on security deposits. The only thing that would do that would be another shutoff.

A screenshot of the Lansing Board of Water and Light bills showing how customer security deposit credits will appear on bills. (Courtesy Lansing Board of Water and Light.)

The new policy scored a thumbs up from Ryan Kost, the First Ward City Councilmember.

“When someone doesn’t have much, you know—I meet a lot of people in the first ward that live paycheck to paycheck and that money makes a difference, right?” says Kost. “And they put this deposit so they can have electric for air conditioning on a day like this, all sorts of other things, but they have to. They have to put that deposit down in lieu of, you know, whatever their kids need—maybe food perhaps.”

He continued.

Lansing City Council Member from the First Ward Ryan Kost. (File/WLNS)

“Four or 500 bucks is a chunk of change for somebody, so you know to see that they’ll actually get their money back,” Kost says. “You know, after 12 months, I think of, you know, paying on time or that it’ll get released. We’re not going to continue to hold on to it indefinitely is a good change, and it’s going to mean a lot for a lot of people.”

Rick Bunch is executive director of the Michigan Municipal Association for Utility Issues.

“I think that’s a good first step by BWL,” he says. “They’re recognizing that the customer merely having a late payment doesn’t indicate that they’re going to skip out on the bill entirely.”

Despite it being a good first step, Bunch says he’d like to see security deposits eliminated altogether.

“The truth of the matter is, though, that the way the utility gets people to pay is by using its power to shut off the electricity, and they’re not going to turn it back on again until you pay at least part of the bill and go on to a payment plan,” Bunch says. “There’s no reason, in addition, to make the customer put down a deposit — the utility has plenty of leverage to make sure of that.”

He’s been advocating to the Michigan Public Service Commission to eliminate the rule in state regulations. While LBWL is not subject to MPSC oversight, DTE and Consumers are.

6 News sent messages to both utilities Wednesday afternoon asking if the organizations would support a change to security deposit rules through MPSC or if they have had internal dialogue and conversation about changing their policies.

They didn’t respond immediately, and 6 News will update this story when they do.

The client who has struggled with billing issues for herself and her son says she’s also experienced a change in her interactions with the LBWL Customer Service representatives.

“What I see happening in my recent dealings with the Lansing Board of Water and Light is that they’re making an effort to work with people better. That is not their history,” she says. “So, what happens is you get this cycle of people they don’t bother to call the Lansing Board of Water and Light when they’re having trouble because, in the past, it’s been pointless.”

Lansing Board of Water and Light General Manager Dick Peffley. (Courtesy Lansing Board of Water and Light)

Peffley, the utility’s general manager, says he was glad to hear about the perception change. He says changes have been implemented over the past few years to improve customer relations. The key he says, is to know there is assistance to help pay bills – but individuals shouldn’t wait until they are shut off.

“Call us,” he says. “Tell us. And they need to understand that, from the corner office, the single worst part of this job – the turnoffs. I hate turning people’s power off, but it’s a huge balancing act. You know, we have to stay in business, pay our bills and if we let our uncollectible debt get too high, which it was…then it drives a rate increase and then the folks that are barely able to pay their bills, they can’t. So, you run into this domino effect.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.