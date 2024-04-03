Customer points gun on Burger King employee after getting a discounted breakfast, police say

Police in northeast Ohio are asking the public for help locating a Burger King customer caught on camera pointing a gun at a drive-thru employee after the worker tried to give the man a discount.

The incident took place in a Cleveland suburb about 9 a.m. on Easter, The Willowick Police Department reported.

No injuries were reported in the crime reported to the department by the Burger King employee.

In images released by police in Willowick, a city located along Lake Erie, the suspect is seen standing outside a black vehicle beside another white car at the drive-thru window, pointing a firearm at the employee inside.

Here's what the employee said took place during the surprising incident:

'I don't know why you want to pay more money'

The employee, Howard Vernon, told WOIO-TV he was taking the customer’s order − two sausage, egg and cheese croissants, a sausage biscuit, and hash browns − which totaled about $8.

“He was like, ‘My order can’t be right, it should be like $11,’ and I’m like trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on, and like it’s cheaper, and he started cussing and getting all loud, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, I don’t know why you want to pay more money,’” Vernon told the outlet.

The customer sped away from the scene, but images captured on surveillance video at the business show he returned a short time later and pulled alongside another car parked outside the drive-thru window.

Images show he then got out of the car and pointed a gun in the direction of the window and the employee.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man pulls gun on Ohio Burger King employee for giving him a discount: