Customer attacks server at Waffle House in Myrtle Beach, SC, after she took his cigar

An intoxicated customer allegedly attacked a Myrtle Beach Waffle House employee after she took away his cigar, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Another person was cut while trying to breakup the fight that happened about 6:30 a.m. on June 2. This happened at the Waffle House near U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 501, 711 Frontage Road East.

The employee said she confronted a customer, who was sitting on the high top chairs, about drinking in the restaurant. He then became “belligerent,” according to the report.

The customer then pulled out a cigar and began smoking it in the restaurant. The employee grabbed it and placed it on the counter, the police report said.

The suspect allegedly hopped over a booth and followed the employee into the back of the restaurant. He pulled out a knife, punched the employee, who fell onto the floor, and started kicking her head and neck. The victim was not cut by the knife, according to police.

Somebody who was with the suspect then came to the back and tried to break up the fight but ended up getting cut on his thigh, the report said. He left a blood trail in the restaurant as he and the two men with him left. They took off in a white sedan.

When police arrived, they found a broken liquor bottle and blood on the ground outside, as well as a “significant amount of blood behind the counter.”

It does not appear that anyone has been arrested in the incident.