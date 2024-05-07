Customer angry over McDonald’s order shoots, kills man trying to calm him, TX cops say

A McDonald’s customer who was angry about his order shot and killed a man who tried to calm him down, Texas police told news outlets.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at a McDonald’s on Houston’s west side, police said in a news release. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 46-year-old who had been shot several times and ultimately died from his injuries, police said, adding that the shooter fled in a blue Ford pickup truck.

The man was later identified as Jeffrey Limmer, an attorney with the Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard and Smith law firm, KPRC reported.

Investigators say Limmer’s accused killer was upset over his order, demanding a refund and arguing with McDonald’s workers, the outlet reported. Limmer stepped in and attempted to defuse the situation, but the man just turned his anger toward Limmer, according to police.

“He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing,” his sister, Jennifer Thomas, told KTRK.

Thomas said family was gathered at her daughter’s graduation when they received a call from police, the station reported.

Limmer’s attempt to calm the man seemingly had the opposite effect, and the two men stepped outside of the McDonald’s as the argument continued, police told KPRC. Limmer pushed the man and he fell to the ground, at which point he grabbed a gun from his truck and shot Limmer, investigators say.

Thomas called her brother a “good Samaritan,” and he was “trying to do the right thing and not letting those employees at McDonald’s go through that,” KTRK reported.

Officials have not said if a suspect has been identified.

