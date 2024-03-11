In-custody death at Al Cannon Detention Center under investigation
News 2 Midday Broadcast
This was initially driven by the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs, but is now being pushed higher ahead of a “halving” event, which will limit the amount of new supply put into circulation from bitcoin miners. Bitcoin has increased 9.5% in the past seven days and is up 50% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The total crypto market cap across all tokens has increased 10% on the week to $2.71 trillion, with bitcoin making up 52.7% of that amount.
Josh Brolin stripped down to do a cold plunge on SNL. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Would-be Twitter/X rival Bluesky is looking to more directly invest in its developer community in order to foster growth. The company last week announced "AT Protocol Grants," a new program that will dole out small grants to developers building on its new social networking protocol. Initially, Bluesky said it would release $10,000 in grants of $500 to $2,000 per project apiece, based on factors like cost, usage, and more.
Tortorella gave officials an earful and refused to leave the bench after being ejected in a blowout loss to the Lightning.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
Nintendo announced release dates for 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door' and 'Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.' They come out May 23 and June 27, respectively. Pre-orders are now available for both on the Nintendo Store for $60.
Poirier absolutely rocked him.
Our testers and over 10,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound — and right now they are $50 off.
All eyes are on the crucial monthly jobs report that could shift the needle on the timing of interest rate cuts.
A bundle of the PlayStation 5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently $50 off. The discount applies to both the digital and standard editions of the console.
The operator of Steam has a habit of devouring developers and their games.
Votto had been without a team after the Reds declined his option for the 2024 season.
Apple's refreshed MacBook Air laptops are finally here, and they're toting shiny new M3 chips.
In today's edition: Britt Reid cuts the line again, college hoops game flagged for unusual betting activity, the highest-paid athletes of all time, block of the year, and more.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera.
Rivian announced that it's halting production of its $5 billion Georgia plant in order to save money.
Astra Space, the launch company that went public in 2021 at a $2.1 billion valuation, is going private again after months of burning cash and failing to secure alternate investment. The company announced Thursday that its board had accepted an offer from its CEO, Chris Kemp, and its CTO, Adam London, to purchase the remaining Astra stock at a price of $0.50 per share. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, at which time Astra will cease trading on the Nasdaq.
The 2024 Dodge Charger is large, especially in width. A widebody could rival large trucks. But it wouldn't need extra lighting, here's why
You need to keep your wheel bearings lubricated so they perform to the best of their abilities. Consider these wheel bearing grease options.